An All-Electric Ford F-150 Is in the Works

It might not be too long before an all-electric Ford F-150 pickup truck is available for purchase.

Ford (NYSE: F ) has confirmed that it is indeed working on just such a vehicle. The company doesn’t provide an exact date as to when an all-electric Ford F-150 would be available for purchase. Current speculation points to a 2020 release for the truck with a 2021 model year.

Talk of an all-electric Ford F-150 first started on Wednesday with company President Jim Farley mentioning it to investors. A spokesperson for the company later confirmed that the truck is part of its plans.

Due to the early nature of the news, details about an all-electric Ford F-150 are still unknown. That includes any kind of information about its price, range or other finer details. One thing that is possible is that the company is waiting to make the truck after it refreshes the line again. The last refresh of the F-150 was in 2018, reports Car and Driver.

Ford President Farely does note that there could be other benefits to an all-electric Ford F-150 pickup truck.

“With the F-150 electric, you don’t have to have an expensive generator on site now. You can just plug your tools into your truck and that electric powertrain will run all the tools on the job site. Customers will pay for that because now they don’t have to buy a expensive $10,000 generator.”

F stock was up 2% as of noon Friday.

