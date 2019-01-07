Monday Apple Rumors: Possible 2019 iPhone Renders Show Up Online

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of renders for 2019 iPhone devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

2019 iPhone: Renders for what may be the 2019 iPhone are showing up online, reports BGR. These renders show off a new feature that might show up on the device. This is a triple-lens camera on the rear of the smartphone. The renders show off an incredibly large camera bump that also includes a larger flash, as well as a microphone hole. It’s still early in the year and AAPL likely doesn’t even know what the 2019 iPhone will look like. So take these renders with a grain of salt.

iPhone Notch: Apple may be able to shrink the display notch on the 2019 iPhone, MacRumors notes. This is due to new tech from supplier AMS. This technology will allow for the placement of the RGB light and IR proximity sensor behind an OLED display. This means that there wouldn’t need to be near as much room in the display notch to house this technology, which in turn could result in it shrinking.

New Betas: Apple has new beta for developers to download, reports AppleInsider. There are new betas of iOS 12.1.3, watchOS 5.1.3, tvOS 12.1.2 up for grabs. This is the third version of each of these betas that have been made available to developers. It’s likely that this will mean new updates for public beta testers within the next couple of days.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.