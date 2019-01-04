Friday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone Rumors Are Heating Up

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news about the 2019 iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

2019 iPhone: A recent rumor claims that Apple will be making some changes to the iPhone when the 2019 model launches, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to introduce an iPhone that uses a USB-C port instead of the Lightning one that current models have. It also says that AAPL will be looking to reduce the size of the display notch on the 2019 iPhone. The final bit of information in this rumor is that the 2019 iPhone may feature Touch ID under the display.

iPad mini: Rumors claim that Apple is planning to bring the iPad mini back from the dead, 9to5Mac notes. These rumors claim that the tech company will bring back the iPad mini with a new model that features several internal upgrades. It also suggests that the device will be closer to the iPad Pro in terms of design. However, the rumors also say that the company is stilling looking for the new iPad mini to be a cheap device.

iPhone Ban: The iPhone ban is moving forward in Germany, reports AppleInsider. This has Germany no longer allowing Apple to sell the iPhone 7 or the iPhone 8 in the country. This ban doesn’t affect the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max or the iPhone XR. The ban is the result of a patent infringement lawsuit that is going on between AAPL and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ).

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.