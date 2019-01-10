Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Assembler Foxconn Sees Revenue Drop

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a revenue drop for Foxconn. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

Foxconn Revenue: Foxconn has announced that revenue is down due to weak sales in its consumer product category, reports 9to5Mac. According to the company, its revenue for December is down by 8%. While this doesn’t mark a direct link to Apple, it is important to note that Foxconn assembles smartphones for the company. There’s been talk of poor iPhone sales, which may have to do with the Foxconn revenue decline.

iOS 12.1.3 Beta: A new beta of iOS 12.1.3 is now available for download, MacRumors notes. This launch includes two new versions of the fourth beta of iOS 12.1.3. There’s a version that is available to developers, as well as one for public beta testers. Both of these betas can be downloaded via an over-the-air update. It looks like iOS 12.1.3 is a smaller update that will focus more on performance increase and bug fixes, rather than introducing new features.

macOS 10.14.3: The fourth beta version of macOS 10.14.3 is now up for grabs, reports AppleInsider. This update is only for the developer version of the macOS 10.14.3 beta. Just like with iOS 12.1.3, this appears to be a smaller update that won’t introduce any major new features. A public version of the fourth macOS 10.14.3 beta will likely come out to public testers in the next couple of days.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.