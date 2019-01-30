Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Employee Steals Project Titan Secrets

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of another theft at the company. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Project Titan: It looks like another Apple employee may have stolen secrets from the company, reports 9to5Mac. The secrets in question have to do with the company’s Project Titan. This was originally AAPL’s plan for a self-driving car, but may be something a little different now. Either way, the FBI is accusing one of the company’s employees of stealing secrets related to the project. It claims the employee did this for a Chinese competitor.

Music Streaming: Apple Music subscribers will start getting free streaming on some flights next month. A deal between the tech company and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL ) will offer free music streaming for passengers starting on Feb. 1, 2019. This means that Music subscribers won’t have to pay to use the airplane’s Wi-Fi for the streaming. This also applies to videos available through the streaming service.

Battery Replacement: iPhone owners can still replace their batteries for cheap, MacRumors notes. Repair website iFixit is still selling its iPhone batter replacement kit for $29.99. It will continue to be this price through 2019. This matches the previously-reduced price that AAPL was offering for iPhone battery replacements. However, the price for an official replacement is back to normal.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.