Thursday Apple Rumors: New iPads May Launch in First Half of 2019

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new iPad devices coming soon. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

New iPad: A new rumor claims that Apple is planning to release new iPad tablets in the first half of the year, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company is looking at releasing an iPad 7 and iPad mini 5 during this period. These would be two entry-level tablets. Further details about the new tablets, such as their specs, are still unknown and weren’t included in the rumor.

iPhone XR Antenna: The next version of the iPhone XR may get a better antenna, AppleInsider notes. This rumor claims that the tech company will be equipping the 2019 successor to the iPhone XR with the same antenna that is in the iPhone XS. This would give the smartphone a better wireless connection. The iPhone XS uses a 4-by-4 MIMO antenna. The current iPhone XR only has a 2-by-2 MIMO antenna.

Sci-Fi Series: Apple is bringing on Simon Kinberg and David Weil to work on a new sci-fi series, reports MacRumors. The reports say that this will be a 10-episode series. It also claims that this series will have a large budget and will be an ambitious project. Audrey Chon, the President of TV at Genre Films, will also be involved with the show as an Executive Producer. More details about the show, including its name and story, are still unknown.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.