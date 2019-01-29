Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple TV Streaming Service May Launch in Spring

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when the company’s streaming service may launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Streaming Service: It looks like Apple is getting close to launching its new TV streaming service, reports BGR. According to recent rumors, the tech company is aiming to launch the streaming service in mid-April. We already know that AAPL has been ordering original content for the service, but its launch date was always a mystery. Other details, such as pricing plans, still remain unknown. Some rumors claim the service will be free for iOS users.

FaceTime Bug: Recent news of a Group FaceTime bug has Apple temporarily closing down the feature, MacRumors notes. This feature allows several people to come together and talk through the FaceTime app. However, the bug allows for users to listen in on other contacts, even if they don’t accept the call. It looks like AAPL was alerted to the issue last week, but is only now closing down Group FaceTime and letting its users know about the bug.

Smart Seatbelt: Apple’s Project Titan division may be working on a smart seat belt, reports AppleInsider. A patent for such as device was granted to the tech company recently. It describes a seat belt that could be used to control various aspects of the car. This includes CarPlay and other elements of the vehicle, such as the air conditioner or navigation system.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.