The list of the five best diets for 2019 has been unveiled by US News & World Report in a report that was released on Wednesday, right in time for everyone to begin their New Year’s resolutions, which often involve improving our eating habits.

Here are the top five diets for 2019:

Mediterranean diet DASH diet Flexitarian diet Mind diet (tie) WW (Weight Watchers) (tie)

The list was rolled out today and it saw the Mediterranean diet take the top spot as the best overall diet, while also taking the top spot in the following categories: best diet for healthy eating, best plant-based diet, best diet for diabetes and easiest diet to follow.

The diet can reportedly reduce the risk of a number of health risks, including diabetes, high cholesterol, dementia, memory loss, breast cancer, depression and more. Plus, food from the Mediterranean are reportedly linked to a healthier heart, stronger bones, longer life and weight loss.