Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > 5 Best Diets for 2019: Mediterranean Diet Tops the List

5 Best Diets for 2019: Mediterranean Diet Tops the List

The number one diet can reduce plenty of health risks

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2Auqra7

The list of the five best diets for 2019 has been unveiled by US News & World Report in a report that was released on Wednesday, right in time for everyone to begin their New Year’s resolutions, which often involve improving our eating habits.

Best Diets for 2019Here are the top five diets for 2019:

  1. Mediterranean diet
  2. DASH diet
  3. Flexitarian diet
  4. Mind diet (tie)
  5. WW (Weight Watchers) (tie)

The list was rolled out today and it saw the Mediterranean diet take the top spot as the best overall diet, while also taking the top spot in the following categories: best diet for healthy eating, best plant-based diet, best diet for diabetes and easiest diet to follow.

The diet can reportedly reduce the risk of a number of health risks, including diabetes, high cholesterol, dementia, memory loss, breast cancer, depression and more. Plus, food from the Mediterranean are reportedly linked to a healthier heart, stronger bones, longer life and weight loss.

Second place was granted to the DASH diet, which is low in sodium and it helps to reduce blood pressure, focusing on fruit, vegetables, lean protein and whole grain. Flexitarian diets came in at number three, encouraging people to eat meat alternatives without fully giving up meat.

The MIND diet focuses on green leafy vegetables and other brain-healthy food groups such as nuts, berries, whole grains, poultry, fish and beans, coming in at number four.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/01/best-diets-for-2019-mediterranean-diet/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC