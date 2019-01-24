5 Top Stocks to Trade Friday Morning: FCX, BMY, LRCX ... >>> READ MORE
BuzzFeed Layoffs: 7 Things to Know About the Job Cuts

Expect roughly 220 workers, or 15% of its workforce, to lose their jobs

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

BuzzFeed layoffs were announced yesterday as the media company is looking to restructure its business model.

Here are seven things you need to know about the job cuts:

  • The company said that roughly 15% of its employees, or 220 of its 1,450 workers, will be laid off.
  • The news was announced by BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti on Wednesday following inquiries from reporters at other news outltss.
  • Peretti wrote in an internal memo that the move is part of a broader effort to “put us on a firm foundation and allow us to invest and grow sustainably for years to come.”
  • The reductions will reportedly affect a number of the company’s departments, including its well-known news division, according to sources close to the matter.
  • Peretti added that the move came about after “extensive months” in recent months as “we’ve developed a good understanding of where we can consolidate our teams, focus in on the content that is working, and achieve the right cost structure to support our multi-revenue model.”
  • The boss added that the BuzzFeed layoffs are part of a “restructuring” plan geared towards lowering costs and bolstering the company’s operating model so it doesn’t need to raise funding once again.
  • Peretti also said that such changes will help the site become “the clear winner in the market as the economics of digital media continue to improve.”
