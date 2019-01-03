Caesars Becomes First “Official Casino Sponsor of the NFL”

The NFL now has its first “official casino sponsor” and it is Caesars (NASDAQ: CZR ).

The NFL sponsorship from Caesars starts with the 2019 playoffs. It will last for multiple years after this and will include the company providing unique experiences for fans of the sport. This will be possible by using its “casino properties, celebrity chefs, premier music artists and a wide range of entertainment elements.”

According to Caesars, this deal will also have it holding the sole rights to use NFL trade marks in the U.S. and United Kingdom to promote its casinos. This deal will also allows it to take part in major events, such as the Super Bowl and NFL draft.

Caesars notes that it is already gearing up to take part in the 2020 NFL draft. It will be hosting certain elements of this event, along with other businesses on the Las Vega Strip and the City of Las Vegas.

“All of us at Caesars Entertainment are thrilled to be the first-ever casino partner of the NFL, the most prominent sports league in North America,” Mark Frissora, President and CEO of Caesars, said in a statement. “Combining the league’s 180 million fans with our 55 million Total Rewards loyalty program members will expose millions of people to the exclusive and exciting year-round opportunities at our properties.”

Caesars notes that while the deal does include promoting the NFL at its casinos, it doesn’t cover sports betting. This also includes daily fantasy betting or its hotels and resorts.

