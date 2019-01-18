Friday Apple Rumors: Chinese iPhone Demand Down

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone sales in China being down. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone Sales: A recent report claims that sales of the iPhone are down in China, reports 9to5Mac. According to this report, the tech company isn’t seeing as much iPhone sales in the country as it was hoping for. This report points to some of AAPL’s suppliers slashing their own 2019 forecasts due to poor expectations for smartphones sales in the country.

Foxconn Layoffs: It looks like Foxconn is laying off seasonal workers at unexpected rates, AppleInsider notes. These reports say that the company has laid off some 50,000 workers since October. Layoffs before the end of the year are strange for the Apple assembler. This may point to lower iPhone orders and the company needing to lay off employees as a result. Pegatron, another assembler for AAPL, is also reportedly laying off employees sooner than normal.

Windows 10: Owners of Windows 10 mobile devices are suggested to switch over to iOS devices, reports MacRumors. This advice comes directly from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ). The company is ending support for Windows 10 mobile. This means it won’t get support or security updates anymore. This is the reason that the company is advising its users to switch to mobile devices that run iOS or Android.

