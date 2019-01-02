Chipotle Adds Keto, Paleo and Whole30 Menu Items

Chipotle (NYSE: CMG ) is looking to help customers with their New Year’s resolutions by adding new healthy items to its menu.

The new offerings from Chipotle includes Paleo, Keto and Whole30 salad bowl options. There also a Double Protein Bowl option available for customers that are looking for something a little more filling, but still healthy.

The following are the new healthy menu options from Chipotle.

Whole30 Salad Bowl — This salad bowl contains romaine lettuce, carnitas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa and guacamole.

Paleo Salad Bowl — The content of this salad bowl are romaine lettuce, barbacoa, fajita veggies, green salsa and guacamole

Keto Salad Bowl — This new menu item includes romaine lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese and guacamole.

Double Protein Bowl — The more packed bowl has white rice, black beans, full portions of chicken and steak, red salsa, romaine lettuce and sour cream.

“We are always looking for ways to make the Whole30 easier and more accessible, and travel has always been a pain point,” Melissa Hartwig Urban, cofounder of Whole30, said in a statement. “It’s not always easy to find compliant options on the road, so I was thrilled to work with Chipotle to create a tasty, satisfying salad bowl that meets our program guidelines.”

Customers that are hoping to just walk into their local Chipotle location and order the new salad bowls are out of luck. Instead, these new menu items are exclusive to ordering through the mobile app, as well as online. Customers can pick up the bowls themselves, or have them delivered.

