Coachella Lineup 2019: Who Will Be Taking the Stage?

The Coachella lineup 2019 is available and there will be loads of performers taking to the stage this year.

Some of the more major artists that are appearing in the Coachella lineup 2019 include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Solange. However, there are many other big names to keep an eye out for at the music festival.

The following is the full list of the Coachella lineup 2019.

070 Shake

88Glam

Arizona

Adriatique

Agoria

Alice Merton

Ame

Amelie Lens

Anderson.Paal & The Free Nationals

Anna Lunoe

Aphex Twin

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Bakar

Bassnectar

Bazzi

Beach Fossils

Billie Eilish

BlackPink

Blond:ish

Blood Orange

Bob Moses

Boy Pablo

Burna Boy

Galypso Rose

Camelphat

Charlotte De Witte

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Childish Gambino

Chon

Chris Lake

CHristine and the Queens

Chvrches

Cirez D

Clario

Clozee

Cola Boyy

Dave P.

Deep Dish

Denis Lloyd

Dermont Kennedy

Dillon Francis

Diplo

DJ Snake

Dusky

DVSN

Easy Life

Ella Mai

Emily King

Fisher

FKJ

Four Tet

Gesaffelstein

Gorgon City

Gryffin

Gucci Gang

Guy Gerber

Heidi Lawden

H.E.R.

Hop Along

Hot Since 82

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Hyukoh

Iceage

Idris Elba

J Balvin

Jaden Smith

Jain

Jambinai

Jan Blowmqvist

Janelle Monae

Juaz

Javiera Mena

Jon Hopkins

JPEGMafia

Juice WRLD

Kacey Musgraves

Kaytranada

Kayzo

Kero Kero Bonito

Khalid

Khruangbin

Kid Cudi

King Princess

Kolsch

Las Robertas

Lauren Lane

Lee Burridge

Let’s Eat Grandma

Little Simz

Lizzo

Lost Tucanes De Tijuana

Mac Demarco

Maggie Rogers

Mansionair

Men I Trust

Mon Laferte

Mr. Eazi

Murda Beatz

Nghtmre

Nic Fanciculli

Nicole Moudaber

Nina Kraviz

Nocturnal Sunshine

Nora En Pure

Ocho Ojos

Ookay

Parcels

Patrice Baumel

Perfume

Playboi Carti

Olo & Pan

Pusha T

Rat Boy

Razorbumps

Rico Nasty

Rosalia

Ross from Friends

Rufus Du Sol

Sabrina Claudio

Sales

Serpentwithfeet

SG Lewis

Shallou

Shame

Sheck Wes

Sir

Smino

Sob X RBE

Soccer Mommy

Socuial House

Sofi Tukker

Solange

Sohpie

Soulection

Steady Holiday

Stephan Bodzin

Still Woozy

Superorganism

Tale of Us

Tame Impala

Tara Brooks

The 1975

The Frights

The Garden

The Interrupters

The Messthetics

The Red Pears

Tierra Whack

Timasa Del Real

Turnover

Turnstile

Ty Segall & White Fence

Unknown Mortal Orcheastra

U.S. Girls

Virgil Abloh

Walker & Royce

Wallows

Weezer

Wiz Khalifa

Yellow Days

YG

Yotto

Yves Tumor

Zedd

You can follow this link it learn more about the Coachella lineup 2019.

