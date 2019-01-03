Coachella Lineup 2019: Who Will Be Taking the Stage?

The Coachella lineup 2019 is available and there will be loads of performers taking to the stage this year.
Some of the more major artists that are appearing in the Coachella lineup 2019 include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Solange. However, there are many other big names to keep an eye out for at the music festival.
The following is the full list of the Coachella lineup 2019.
- 070 Shake
- 88Glam
- Arizona
- Adriatique
- Agoria
- Alice Merton
- Ame
- Amelie Lens
- Anderson.Paal & The Free Nationals
- Anna Lunoe
- Aphex Twin
- Ariana Grande
- Bad Bunny
- Bakar
- Bassnectar
- Bazzi
- Beach Fossils
- Billie Eilish
- BlackPink
- Blond:ish
- Blood Orange
- Bob Moses
- Boy Pablo
- Burna Boy
- Galypso Rose
- Camelphat
- Charlotte De Witte
- Charlotte Gainsbourg
- Childish Gambino
- Chon
- Chris Lake
- CHristine and the Queens
- Chvrches
- Cirez D
- Clario
- Clozee
- Cola Boyy
- Dave P.
- Deep Dish
- Denis Lloyd
- Dermont Kennedy
- Dillon Francis
- Diplo
- DJ Snake
- Dusky
- DVSN
- Easy Life
- Ella Mai
- Emily King
- Fisher
- FKJ
- Four Tet
- Gesaffelstein
- Gorgon City
- Gryffin
- Gucci Gang
- Guy Gerber
- Heidi Lawden
- H.E.R.
- Hop Along
- Hot Since 82
- Hurray for the Riff Raff
- Hyukoh
- Iceage
- Idris Elba
- J Balvin
- Jaden Smith
- Jain
- Jambinai
- Jan Blowmqvist
- Janelle Monae
- Juaz
- Javiera Mena
- Jon Hopkins
- JPEGMafia
- Juice WRLD
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kaytranada
- Kayzo
- Kero Kero Bonito
- Khalid
- Khruangbin
- Kid Cudi
- King Princess
- Kolsch
- Las Robertas
- Lauren Lane
- Lee Burridge
- Let’s Eat Grandma
- Little Simz
- Lizzo
- Lost Tucanes De Tijuana
- Mac Demarco
- Maggie Rogers
- Mansionair
- Men I Trust
- Mon Laferte
- Mr. Eazi
- Murda Beatz
- Nghtmre
- Nic Fanciculli
- Nicole Moudaber
- Nina Kraviz
- Nocturnal Sunshine
- Nora En Pure
- Ocho Ojos
- Ookay
- Parcels
- Patrice Baumel
- Perfume
- Playboi Carti
- Olo & Pan
- Pusha T
- Rat Boy
- Razorbumps
- Rico Nasty
- Rosalia
- Ross from Friends
- Rufus Du Sol
- Sabrina Claudio
- Sales
- Serpentwithfeet
- SG Lewis
- Shallou
- Shame
- Sheck Wes
- Sir
- Smino
- Sob X RBE
- Soccer Mommy
- Socuial House
- Sofi Tukker
- Solange
- Sohpie
- Soulection
- Steady Holiday
- Stephan Bodzin
- Still Woozy
- Superorganism
- Tale of Us
- Tame Impala
- Tara Brooks
- The 1975
- The Frights
- The Garden
- The Interrupters
- The Messthetics
- The Red Pears
- Tierra Whack
- Timasa Del Real
- Turnover
- Turnstile
- Ty Segall & White Fence
- Unknown Mortal Orcheastra
- U.S. Girls
- Virgil Abloh
- Walker & Royce
- Wallows
- Weezer
- Wiz Khalifa
- Yellow Days
- YG
- Yotto
- Yves Tumor
- Zedd
