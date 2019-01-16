Delta earnings (NYSE: DAL ) were released early on Tuesday and the company’s profit came in ahead of what analysts were calling for, causing the company’s stock to decline before edging back up slightly.

The Atlanta, Ga.-based company said that for its fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018, it brought in net income of $1.02 billion, or $1.49 per share, which is stronger than the $299 million, or 42 cents per share it amassed during the year-ago quarter. On an adjusted basis, the company posted earnings of $1.30 per share, ahead of the 92 cents per share from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts were calling for Delta to bring in adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, according to data compiled on a survey from FactSet. The airline added that its operating revenue came in at $10.7 billion on an adjusted basis for the period, up from $747 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Wall Street guidance saw the company’s operating revenue as reaching $10.7 billion, according to data compiled by FactSet. Delta added that it sees its first quarter of fiscal 2019 as bringing in earnings of 70 cents to 90 cents per share.

The company also sees its total adjusted revenue as surging 4% to 6% for the period, with “the timing of Easter, increasing currency headwinds, and the ongoing government shutdown” potentially affecting results.

DAL stock is up a fraction of a percentage on Wednesday a day after the company reported its latest quarterly earnings results. Shares had been sliding more than 0.5% during regular trading hours today.