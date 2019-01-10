Discontinued Tesla Models: Musk to Stop Selling Entry-Level Model S, Model X

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk has announced two discontinued Tesla models.

According to Musk, anyone hoping to get their hands on the entry-level versions of the Tesla Model S sedan or the Tesla Mode X SUV will want to put their orders in fast. The TSLA CEO says that the company will officially stop selling these versions starting on Monday.

Elon Musk notes that this means the 75 kWh versions of the Model S and the Model X will no longer be available for purchase starting on Monday. He says that customers wanting these can do so by Sunday night.

The news of discontinued Tesla models was announced by Elon Musk on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ). It caught the attention of several other users as well, and they asked the Tesla CEO some questions about the decision.

One of these users asked Musk if this mean that the Tesla Model S and the Tesla Model X would be phased out over the next few years. Musk responded to this question by saying that this definitely isn’t happening.

Another question from a different Twitter user asked if the change was to cut down on smaller batteries and shift to the long-range and performance focus that started with the Tesla Model E. Musk told this Twitter user that this is indeed the reason behind the discontinued Tesla models.

TSLA stock was up slightly as of noon Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.