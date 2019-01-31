DowDuPont Earnings: DWDP Stock Drops on Q4 Results

The DowDuPont earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 has DWDP stock falling on Thursday.

DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP ) reported earnings per share of 88 cents for the fourth quarter of the year. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of 83 cents from the same time last year. It also matches Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate for the quarter, but wasn’t enough to keep DWDP stock from falling today.

Net income reported in the DowDuPont earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2018 came in at $513 million. This is an improvement over the company’s net loss of $1.22 billion from the fourth quarter of 2017.

DowDuPont earnings for the fourth quarter of the year also include operating income of $728 million. The chemical company reported an operating loss of $2.87 billion in the same period of the year prior.

The most recent DowDuPont earnings report also sees its revenue for the quarter coming in at $20.10 billion. This is better than its revenue of $20.07 billion reported in the fourth quarter of the previous year. However, it was bad news for DWDP stock by missing analysts’ revenue estimate of $20.92 billion for the period.

DowDuPont earnings results for the full year of 2018 were also a bit of a drag for DWDP stock. The company reported earnings per share of $4.11 on revenue of $86.00 billion. Wall Street was looking for earnings per share of $4.11 on revenue of $86.78 billion for the year.

DWDP stock was down 8% as of noon Thursday.

