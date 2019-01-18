In the latest Eli Lilly news (NYSE: LLY ), the company’s latest sarcoma study was unsuccessful in meeting its goals, which sent LLY stock tumbling during regular trading hours on Friday.

The pharmaceutical company said that its late-stage trial of a treatment designed to help sarcoma patients was unable to meet its main goals. The treatment was a phase 3 trial for the drug Lartruvo, which it combined with doxorubicin in patients who have advanced or metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS) did not meet its primary endpoint of helping patients achieve overall survival.

The Eli Lilly treatment had reportedly previously provided an overall survival benefit in a phase 2 trial that involved 133 patients. The previous trial helped lead to an accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as the European Medicines Agency.

The company added that it “was surprised and disappointed that LARTRUVO did not improve survival for patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma in this study,” according to Anne White, the president a Lilly Oncology, who said so in a statement. Eli Lilly is reportedly in talks with global regulators to see where it proceeds from here.

Until then, the company is planning on booking a charge of $70 million to $90 million, or 10 cents per share in its first quarter. For its full year of its fiscal 2019, the company plans on reducing about 17 cents off its earnings per share.

LLY stock is down more than 2.5% on Friday following the news.