Ford Debuts 2020 Shelby GT500

The following are a few things to know about Ford’s new 2020 Shelby GT500.

Ford claims that the 2020 Shelby GT500 is the quickest street-legal Mustang it has ever made.

This includes being able to go from 0 mph to 60 mph in the mid-three-second range.

The Shelby GT500 also has the ability to complete a quarter-mile run is under 11 seconds.

It is also carrying the best track times of any Mustang.

These fast times are thanks to the cars supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that can put out more than 700 horsepower.

The supercharger in the Shelby GT500 is a 2.65-liter roots type with air-to-liquid intercooler.

This supercharger sits in the valley of the V8 engine.

Ford also notes that the 2020 Shelby GT500 has an “aero-led design,” that “increases downforce and thermal management.”

The sports car also comes with the largest ever front brakes on any domestic sports coupe.

It is also sporting a dual-clutch transmission, which is a first for this segment of cars.

This is a TREMEC 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that the company says can shift smoothly in less than 100 milliseconds.

Ford says that customers will be able to get their hands on the new 2020 Shelby GT500 when it comes out this Fall.

Ford says that customers will be able to get their hands on the new 2020 Shelby GT500 when it comes out this Fall.

F stock was up 2% as of Monday afternoon.

