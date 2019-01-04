A Ford recall in 2019 (NYSE: F ) has been issued as there are close to 1 million of the company’s vehicles that may have an issue with their air bags, posing a safety risk to passengers.

The automotive giant announced that the recall is affecting more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide with Takata passenger air bag inflators as these may explode and send shrapnel flying. The Ford recall is mostly affecting car owners in the U.S. as 782,000 of these vehicles is stateside–this is part of the largest series of recalls in the country’s history.

The vehicles affected by the recall include the following:

2010 Ford Edge

2010 Lincoln MKX

2010-2012 Ford Ranger

2010-2012 Ford Fusion

2010-2012 Lincoln MKZ

2010-2011 Mercury Milan

2010-2014 Ford Mustang

The company added that some of the recalls may only be taking place in certain geographic areas of the U.S. The recall is a response to the fact that at least 23 people have been killed worldwide by the inflators, although Ford says it does not know of any injuries in vehicles that are associated with this recall.

The carmaker added that dealers will replace the inflators, free of charge. The Takata air bags have the chemical ammonium nitrate in order to create an explosion that inflates the air bags. However, the air bags may deteriorate over time due to heat and humidity, causing them to explode with too much force and causing a metal canister to shatter and fly out.

F stock is up close to 3.9% on Friday.