Forever Stamps Price Increase 2019: What You’ll Pay Now

There’s a Forever Stamps price increase 2019 that has customers paying more than before.

Source: Shutterstock

This Forever Stamps price increase 2019 will have customers paying 55 cents for each stamp. That represents a five-cent increase over the previous price for a Forever stamp.

Here’s a breakdown of how the prices change for customers that are buying Forever stamps in bulk.

Book of 20 Forever Stamps : Anyone looking to pick up a book of Forever stamps will now be paying $11 for it. That’s $1 more than what a book of 20 stamps costs under the old price.

: Anyone looking to pick up a book of Forever stamps will now be paying $11 for it. That’s $1 more than what a book of 20 stamps costs under the old price. Coil of 100 Forever Stamps: Customers that want to pick up a coil of 100 Forever stamps will now be shelling out $55 for it. That’s $5 more than the previous price of $50 for a coil of Forever stamps.

Alongside the Forever Stamps price increase 2019 comes a new version of the Forever stamp. This Forever stamp has an image of entertainer Gregory Hines on it. The stamp was revealed today during a ceremony at the Peter Norton Symphony Space located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

“Gregory Hines was an extraordinary artist in every sense of the word,” Acting Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale said in a statement. “This Forever stamp pays tribute to his life and career as an actor, singer, and most importantly, as a performer whose unique style of tap dancing injected new artistry and excitement into a traditional American form.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.