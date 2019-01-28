The Houston Auto Show 2019 was recently concluded, displaying, some of the hottest new cars that will be released in the U.S. and abroad.
It is one of the biggest automotive events of the year in the U.S. and it features some of the most important vehicles that will make a mark in the new year. The event is designed to highlight the latest in vehicle engineering, as well as the hottest new trends in the car-making industry that will soon become an integral part of designing cars.
Here are the 7 hottest new cars that made headlines during the event:
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator: There will be four models of this vehicle, which received a lot of fanfare at the event.
- Ford GT: This sports vehicle packs quite a punch and it looks swankier than the previous GT models.
- Porsche 911: There were plenty of hot sports vehicles that highlighted the Houston Auto Show 2019 and the new Porsche 911 was no exception.
- Jaguar I-Pace: Environmentally-conscious individuals will be happy to hear about this Jaguar car, which is an electric vehicle.
- Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Tag Heuer Edition: Fans of Aston Martin will be pleased at this design.
- 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500: Pickup truck drivers will rejoice over the new Silverado 1500 design, which looks especially good in grey.
- 2019 Jaguar F-Type: The sports car makers were garnering plenty of buzz during the Houston Auto Show 2019.