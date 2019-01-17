Kia Recall 2019: The Optimas, Sorentos, and Sportages at Risk

A Kia recall 2019 has the automaker recalling several vehicles due to fire risks.

The following are the vehicles that have been included in the Kia recall 2019.

Kia Optima — This covers models from years 2011 to 2014.

Kia Sorentos — The recall for this vehicle is for models between 2012 and 2014.

Kia Sportages — Sportages in the most recent Kia recall range from model years 2011 to 2013.

The vehicles in the Kia recall 2019 are actually all models that were part of a previous recall. The company says that incorrect repairs were made to these vehicles that still leave them up to the risk of engine fire.

The Kia recall 2019 hits a total of 68,000 vehicles. The company notes that there have yet to be any accidents reported to it as a result of the problems. It says that this specific problem may have high-pressure fuel pipe being “damaged, misaligned or improperly torqued.” Kia says this can result in a fuel leak in the affected vehicles, reports Cnet.

The Kia recall 2019 is going into effect without the assistance of the U.S. government. The current shutdown has the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which would normally handle the matter, not operating.

What this means for customers is that the U.S. government hasn’t given its approval to the Kia recall 2019. This means that the recall may not be as broad as it needs to be. However, there’s no getting around that with the shutdown in effect, Fortune notes.

