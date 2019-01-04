Marriott Data Breach: Stolen Passport Numbers Were Not Encrypted

More information about the November Marriott data breach is coming out as the company moves forward with its investigation.

Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR ) notes that some of the passport numbers that were stolen in the data breach were not encrypted. The company says that this was the case for 5.25 million passport numbers.

The Marriott data breach also includes a hefty amount of stolen passport numbers that were encrypted. This includes 20.3 million passport numbers. However, the company notes that it doesn’t appear the hackers gained access to the master encryption key.

There are also updates concerning other information in the Marriott data breach. Among this information is that not as much customer information was stolen as was previously thought. The company says that hackers were only able to obtain information for less than 383 million customers. The previous estimate was hackers stole information from more than 500 million customers.

Other news in the update about the Marriott data breach includes a better idea about stolen payment card information. First of all, all of this information was encrypted. It is also worth pointing out that thieves didn’t obtain the ability to decipher these numbers from MAR.

The Marriott data breach includes roughly 8.6 million encrypted payment card numbers. While this definitely isn’t good news, there is one positive for customers. Marriott says that only 354,000 payment cards stolen in the hack were unexpired as of Sept. 2018.

MAR stock was up 5% as of Friday afternoon.

