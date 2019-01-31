Mastercard Earnings: MA Stock Jumps on Strong Q4 Beat

Mastercard earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 has MA stock up on Thursday.

Mastercard (NYSE: MA ) reported earnings per share of $1.55 for the fourth quarter of the year. This is better than the company’s earnings per share of $1.14 from the fourth quarter of 2017. It was also a boon to MA stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.53 for the quarter.

The most recent Mastercard earnings report also sees the company bringing in net income of $899 million. This is an increase over the company’s net income of $227 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income in the Mastercard earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 came in at $1.23 billion. The financial services company reported operating income of $1.52 billion for the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Mastercard earnings for the fourth quarter of the year also include revenue of $3.81 billion. This is up from the company’s revenue of $3.31 billion reported during the same time last year. It was also not a hindrance to MA stock by matching analysts’ revenue estimate of $3.81 billion for the period.

“These results reflect strong execution in growing our core business and driving new capabilities to improve the customer experience and enhance security across all transaction types,” Ajay Banga, President and CEO of Mastercard, said in a statement. “When you combine this with the strategic investments we’ve made for the long term, we are very well positioned for continued growth.”

MA stock was up 3% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.