Everything to Know About McDonald’s Free Bacon Offer

A special McDonald’s free bacon offer will be taking place next week.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s everything you need to know about the free offer for bacon from McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ).

The McDonald’s free bacon offer will take place on Jan. 29, 2019.

To be even more specific, the free bacon offer will only be running from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. that day.

McDonald’s is referring to this special promotion as Bacon Hour.

During this period, customers will be able to add bacon to any order they make for free.

This will have customers receiving two half slices of bacon on the side of every order.

Customers are free to add these pieces of bacon to whatever items they want on their order.

There is a limit to one free side of bacon per order.

The promotion is also only available at participating stores in the U.S.

Locations were the promotion isn’t going on include stores in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. Territories.

McDonald’s free bacon offer is celebrating and promoting the addition of bacon to three of the chain’s classic menu items.

The first two menu items that the chain is adding bacon to are the Big Mac and the Quarter Pounder.

The final menu item is the chain’s french fries, but there’s more than just bacon being added.

To go along with the bacon, McDonald’s will also be adding cheese to its fries for this special menu item.

You can follow this link to learn more about the McDonald’s free bacon offer.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.