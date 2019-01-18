5 Top Stocks to Trade Tuesday: NFLX, TSLA, AMD ... >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > MLK Day 2019: 8 Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes to Post on Social Media

MLK Day 2019: 8 Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes to Post on Social Media

Share your favorite one with your friends and family

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2AOrjX9

MLK Day 2019 is on the horizon and we are excited to share some of our favorite Martin Luther King Jr. quotes in honor of one of the most iconic figures in the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s.

MLK Day 2019
Source: Flickr

Monday, January 21 marks the federal holiday, which is a day in which most businesses will shutter their doors in observance of the great legacy that Dr. King left behind. In honor of this day, check out these eight quotes that we have compiled from the many great speeches and writings that Dr. King shared with the world.

Browse through the next few slides, pick your favorite and share it with the rest of the world on social media.


Compare Brokers

MLK Day 2019

MLK Day
Source: Air Combat Command

 


Compare Brokers

MLK Day 2019

Martin Luther King Jr.
Source: Wikipedia

 


Compare Brokers

MLK Day 2019

Martin Luther King Jr.
Source: Flickr

 

 


Compare Brokers

MLK Day 2019

MLK Day
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

MLK Day 2019

Martin Luther King Jr.
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

MLK Day 2019

MLK Jr.
Source: Wikipedia

 


Compare Brokers

MLK Day 2019

MLK Jr.
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

MLK Day 2019

Martin Luther King Jr.

 

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/01/mlk-day-2019-martin-luther-king-jr-quotes/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC