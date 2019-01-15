NBCUniversal Streaming Service: 13 Things to Know

A new NBCUniversal streaming service is on the way.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few things to know about the upcoming NBCUniversal streaming service.

The Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA

(NASDAQ: It also notes that the service will be free for NBCUniversal’s 90 million “pay TV subscribers in the U.S. and major international markets.”

Instead of subscription fees, the NBCUniversal streaming service will be supported by advertisements.

Comcast Cable and Sky will also be providing the service to their 52 million subscribers.

There will also be a version without ads available that does include a subscription fee.

Anyone wanting to access the service without being a paying subscriber to NBCUniversal can also do so by paying a subscription fee.

The service will include content from NBCUniversal, as well as from other distributors.

There will also be original content just for the NBCUniversal streaming service.

NBCUniversal also notes that it will still continue to license some content out to other services.

Bonnie Hammer is leading the streaming effort as the new Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises for NBCUniversal.

Hammer will be building a group to help with content management and creation for the streaming service.

This includes executives from executives from Sky’s OTT offering, NOW TV, and NBCUniversal.

NBCUniversal’s Digital Enterprises group will also be joining the new consolidated digital group that Hammer is leading.

You can follow this link to learn more about the upcoming NBCUniversal streaming service.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.