New Fiestaware Color Debuts for 2019

The new Fiestaware color for 2019 has been revealed.

The popular dinnerware brand will be adding the color meadow green to its offerings. This makes it the 51st new color that has been introduced by the company since its Fiesta Dinnerware first launched back in 1936.

This new Fiestaware color easily lends itself to other colors from the dinnerware brand. Among them are turquoise, sunflower, white and mulberry, which was the new color introduced in the previous year.

Customers that are wanting to purchase the new Fiestaware color will be able to find it at department stores, independent retailers and online retailers. The color will also be available directly from the company on www.fiestafactorydirect.com. The new color will start showing up at these locations as early as June 2019.

With the introduction of meadow green as the new Fiestaware color for 2019, the company is retiring a previous color. This will have it removing dinnerware in the sage color from its current offerings. The color has been available since 2015.

Fiestaware only keeps a certain number of colors available at any given time. This means customers wanting to mix and match colors will need to plan around the available colors. The available Fiestaware colors for 2019 are as follows.

Ivory

Slate

Scarlet

Poppy

Daffodil

Sunflower

Lemongrass

Shamrock

Meadow

Turquoise

Lapis

Cobalt

Mulberry

White

There isn’t just a new Fiestaware color to watch out for in 2019. The Pantone Color of the Year 2019 is another to keep track of. This year’s color is Living Coral, which you can learn more about at this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.