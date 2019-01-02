What are some of your favorite New Year resolutions images that you’d like to share with the world as we head into the unknown that is 2019.

In honor of the turning of the calendar, we have compiled seven of the best images to honor the New Year, which is often considered to be a time of new beginnings as we can all bring new hope into the world and our own lives with our ideas and actions.

Everyone’s time in 2018 has ran out, which is a year that some may be sad to see pass, but 2019 is the perfect time to continue the progress that you started last year. Plus, those who did not have such a great time last year have a new opportunity to start the year without fear.

New Year Resolutions

New Year Resolutions

New Year Resolutions

New Year Resolutions

New Year Resolutions

New Year Resolutions

New Year Resolutions