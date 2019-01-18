A Perdue chicken nuggets recall was issued to end the week as a federal agency announced that more than 60,000 pounds of one of its products may be tainted with possible wood contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced earlier this week that Perdue Foods issued the recall that will affect approximately 68,244 pounds of its gluten-free chicken breast nuggets as they may be contaminated with pieces of wood in the bags. The agency added that the recall is affecting 22-ounce packages of the company’s gluten-free SimplySmart Organics chicken breast nuggets that are breaded.

The Perdue chicken nuggets recall affects items that have a “best by” date of 10/25/19 and also have the UPC bar code 72745-80656 on the label. The USDA added that so far, it has yet to hear of any confirmed reports of people falling ill from eating any of these products.

The agency first heard of the issue on Thursday when the food manufacturer reported that it had received at least three complains from people who said they found wood pieces in bags of the chicken nuggets. The USDA suggests that these products should be thrown away or returned to where customers bought them for a full refund.

Make sure to spread the word as these chicken nuggets could be harmful to the digestion of those who consume them, especially children and toddlers.