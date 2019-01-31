Sony (NYSE: SNE ) has unveiled its PlayStation Plus free games for February 2019 selection and it includes a good combo of classic and contemporary franchises.

Source: Sony

The company offers six games that can be downloaded for free throughout February for Plus subscribers. Here they are:

For Honor : PS4 gamers will have access to this action video game, which includes historical soldiers and warriors such as samurai, knights and vikings. It was first released in 2017.

: PS4 gamers will have access to this action video game, which includes historical soldiers and warriors such as samurai, knights and vikings. It was first released in 2017. Hitman: The Complete First Season : Fans of this stealth video game will get plenty of content with this title, which includes all of the locations, challenges, opportunities and Escalation Contracts that have been created by the studio.

: Fans of this stealth video game will get plenty of content with this title, which includes all of the locations, challenges, opportunities and Escalation Contracts that have been created by the studio. Divekick : PS3 games can play this 2D competitive fight game that sees you and your friends battle with competitive gamers.

: PS3 games can play this 2D competitive fight game that sees you and your friends battle with competitive gamers. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots : This 2008 action-adventure stealth game is a PS3 title in which Solid Snake battles his arch-nemesis Liquid Snake.

: This 2008 action-adventure stealth game is a PS3 title in which Solid Snake battles his arch-nemesis Liquid Snake. Gunhous e : Both PS Vita and PS4 gamers can access Gunhouse, which is a 2D platform game with a 70/100 rating on Metacritic.

: Both PS Vita and PS4 gamers can access Gunhouse, which is a 2D platform game with a 70/100 rating on Metacritic. Rogue Aces: Finally, PS Vita gamers can play Rogue Aces, which requires you to join a rogue group of pilots to liberate the islands from The Baron and his fearsome pilots. PS4 owners will also be able to play this title in February.

SNE stock is up 1.9% and up an additional 1.4% after the bell Thursday.