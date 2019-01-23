Procter & Gamble Earnings: PG Stock Surges on Q2 Earnings Beat

The Procter & Gamble earnings report for the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2019 has PG stock on the rise today.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG ) reported earnings per share of $1.25 for its fiscal second quarter of the year. This is better than the company’s earnings per share of $1.19 from the same time last year. It was also a blessing to PG stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.21 for the quarter.

The most recent Procter & Gamble earnings report also includes net income of $3.19 billion. This is an increase over the company’s net income of $2.50 billion reported in its fiscal second quarter of 2018.

Operating income from the Procter & Gamble earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2019 came in at $3.90 billion. The consumer goods company reported operating income of $3.92 billion during the same time last year.

Procter & Gamble earnings for its fiscal second quarter of the year also includes revenue of $17.44 billion. This is up from the company’s revenue of $17.40 billion reported in its fiscal second quarter of the previous year. It was also good news for PG stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $17.15 billion for the period.

The Procter & Gamble earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2019 also has it reaffirming its earnings per share outlook for its fiscal full year of 2019. The company still expects earnings per share growth for the fiscal year to range from 3% to 8% from fiscal 2018 earnings per share.

PG stock was up 4% as of Wednesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.