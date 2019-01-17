R.I.P. John C. Bogle: 11 Things to Remember About the Founder of The Vanguard Group

John C. Bogle, the founder of the Vanguard Group, has passed away at the age of 89.

John C. Bogle died on Wednesday after fighting with cancer. His influence over investing and the stock market was a major one. As such, InvestorPlace is remembering him with a few facts.

John C. Bogle was responsible for the creation of index funds.

His desire to get involved in the stock market started in 1949 when he was inspired to get involved after reading an article in Fortune magazine.

He attended Princeton University and was a graduate from the school in 1951.

After this, he went on to work at Wellington Fund and became its Chairman.

However, it wasn’t until 1974 that he founded the Vanguard Group.

After several years with the company, John C. Bogle retired as its Chairman and CEO in 1996.

He later retired from the role of Senior Chairman in 2000.

Another fact about John C. Bogle is that he wasn’t a billionaire.

He was actually proud of this fact, saying that his wealth was well below $100 million in 2018.

For comparison, the Vanguard Group has roughly $5.3 trillion in global assets under its management.

Bogle was more concerned with passing the savings on to the investors of the Vanguard Group, instead of hoarding them for himself.

You can follow these links to learn more about John C. Bogle and what he did for investors during his life.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.