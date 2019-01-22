The Starbucks delivery (NASDAQ: SBUX ) program is being expanded into more areas of the U.S., while also offering coffee drinkers the chance to get a hot or cold brew delivered directly to their doorsteps.

Source: Shutterstock

The coffee chain said that it will be expanding its delivery service with the goal of bringing it to roughly one-fourth of its company-operated coffee shops in the U.S. The coffee delivery service will be rolled out Tuesday in San Francisco and it will later be expanded to some stores in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington.

The concept was first tested in 200 Miami stores last fall by Starbucks. The chain said that roughly 95% of its core menu will be available for order online using the Uber Eats mobile app with a $2.49 booking fee for those who choose to take advantage of this service.

Coffee chain executives had said back in December that there were plans in place to expand deliveries in the U.S. and China this year. Executives added that delivery works best in a number of dense urban areas where the Uber Eats delivery fees are lower thanks to the increase in demand, as well as the fact that customers spend more than they do in stores.

SBUX stock is up about 0.5% on Tuesday.