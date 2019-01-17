Taco Bell Nacho Fries (NYSE: YUM ) are making their comeback as the company behind the Mexican food chain announced that it the popular potato-based item is returning to its fold.

The fast food giant said that you can expect to see its Nacho Fries back in its stores as of January 24, or a week from today. However, the company said that you will only be able to access the delicious treat for a limited time only as they won’t be here forever.

Taco Bell Nacho Fries consist of seasoned potatoes that come with cheese dip, serving as a nacho-style item that is made of America’s favorite vegetable. Not everyone will have to wait for the release date of the 24th to get the item as some people will be able to get it tomorrow, or “Fryday.”

There are 14 locations across the U.S. that will celebrate Fryday tomorrow by giving away Nacho Fries to random customers for no apparent reason. Taco Bell said that these Nacho Fries will be given away only between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and only tomorrow, or January 18th.

Plus, these giveaways will only be available to customers while supplies last. The giveaway locations are the following:

2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA

2404 North Washington Avenue, Dallas, TX

4248 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA

303 West Imperial Highway, Brea, CA

1100 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD

4300 Highway 360, Fort Worth, TX

4101 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA

500 8th Ave, New York, NY

840 8th Ave, New York, NY

224 7th Ave, New York, NY

4030 Belden Village St, NW, CantonOH

5772 Hollister St., Houston, TX

3350 W. Roosevelt Rd, Chicago, IL

1037 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA

YUM stock is up about 0.9% on Thursday following the news of the return of a fan-favorite menu item.