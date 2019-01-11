How does the idea of a Taco Bell vegetarian menu sound to you?

The taco chain, which is owned by Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM ), announced that it will test a vegetarian menu sometime later this year. The goal is to bring in more consumers who may have been avoiding going to the company’s restaurants due to their limited non-meat options.

The idea of a Taco Bell vegetarian menu makes sense considering the fact that most fast food places make most of their income on meat-based products, yet the number of vegetarians in the U.S. has been rising, reaching 5% in a Gallup poll conducted on July 2018.

The chain has been historically helpful in accommodating its vegetarian customers, offering to replace meat for beans for free in its tacos and burritos for years. Such a move even garnered Taco Bell a positive reputation in the vegetarian community, with the American Vegetarian Association certifying some of the restaurant’s vegetarian alternatives in 2015.

The company said that the new menu will include a combination of existing vegetarian offerings and alterations, as well as some entirely new options. The decision could go a long way towards bolstering the restaurant’s relationship with younger generations as vegetarianism is especially popular among Americans who are younger than 50 years old.

YUM stock is down about 0.9% on Friday on the news, sliding a fraction of a percentage after hours as well.