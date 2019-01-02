What are the best things to buy in January?
There are certain items that are more affordable in the month of January due to how cold it gets outside, while other items are cheaper because they are out of season. Here are the nine top deals to look out for over the course of the first month of the year:
- Gym Memberships: During this time of the year, gyms are cheaper due to the fact that it is cold out and a lot of people don’t wanna leave their homes. A lot of gyms will waive sign-on fees during January.
- Christmas Decorations: There are plenty of Christmas trees and other decorations for the holiday season that are at their cheapest after Christmas.
- Fitness Items: From yoga mats to protein powders, free weights, treadmills and more, fitness items are at a discount.
- Bedding and Towels: Keep your bed and bath fresh with new bedding and towels, which are cheaper right now.
- TVs: The Super Bowl is a month away, which means TVs are more affordable at the moment.
- Winter Clothing: It makes sense to sell winter clothing for cheaper during the winter season as everyone is cold and they want to bundle up.
- Furniture: You can also improve your home with new furniture this January while also saving a few bucks.
- Travel: Get out of the house and travel to your dream destination for less in January.
- Broadway Tickets: The biggest theater scene in the world is cheaper this month.