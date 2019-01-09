The latest Toyota recall for 2019 (NYSE: TM ) is an expansion of the company’s previous recalls caused by issues related to the air bags in some of its vehicles.

The carmaker announced that it is now recalling 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S. alone, bringing the recall total to at least 1.7 million cards around the globe. The recall came about due to the Takata air bags on the vehicles, which may have a flaw that causes the propellant in the front-passenger air bag of a number of Toyota and Lexus vehicles to corrode over time.

This means that the flaw could cause the air bag to rupture and shoot out metal shards when it is deployed, potentially resulting in the injury or death of its passengers. Here are the models included in the latest Toyota recall:

The 2010-2016 4Runner

The 2010-2013 Corolla

The 2010-2013 Matrix

The 2011-2014 Sienna

The 2010-2015 Scion xB

Here are the Lexus models included in the recall:

The 2010-2012 ES350

The 2010-2017 GX460

The 2010-2015 IS.

Toyota said it will inform the owners of the affected vehicles via first-class mail sometime this month. A report revealed that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that roughly 16.7 million Takata air bags had already been replaced as of last October.

However, another 10 million were slated to be recalled in January 2019 from both Toyota vehicles and a number of other carmakers.

TM stock is up about 0.5% on Wednesday afternoon following the news.