Epiphany: When Is Kings Day 2019? What Is It?

Kings Day 2019 is coming up soon

Don’t worry if you haven’t herd about Kings Day 2019. The holiday is one that takes place every year, but is mostly practiced in the US Virgin Islands. The holiday celebrates the three wise men visiting Jesus, as well as his baptism.

There are some traditions that also go along with Kings Day 2019. Some of these are more typical to Christians celebrating the holiday. This includes special events during church services and Sunday school classes. There are also typically events for children to take part in as well.

While many of these traditions are for the religious, there’s one that others may celebrate without knowing it. Another of the traditions for Kings Day 2019 includes cleaning up after Christmas. This includes taking down decorations that were up for the holiday season.

Kings Day 2019 also isn’t the only name that this holiday goes by. Other names that are common for it include Epiphany, Three Kings’ Day, Twelfth Night and Twelfth Day. While the holiday is celebrated in the US Virgin Islands, don’t expect much else in other parts of the country, reports Timeanddate.com.

The verses of the Bible describing the wise men meeting with Jesus come from Matthew 2:9-11 and are as follows.

“9 When they heard the king, they departed; and behold, the star which they had seen in the East went before them, till it came and stood over where the young Child was. 10 When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceedingly great joy. 11 And when they had come into the house, they saw the young Child with Mary His mother, and fell down and worshiped Him. And when they had opened their treasures, they presented gifts to Him: gold, frankincense, and myrrh.”

