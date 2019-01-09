The Woodstock 50th anniversary festival is happening later this year and it will take place in the same stage where the original Woodstock festival took place.

Event organizers are hoping to capture some of the magic that took place in that 1969 event that is widely considered to be one of the biggest festivals of all time, coming at the peak of the counterculture revolution as music was used as a way to protest the Vietnam War and promote peace and unity.

The Woodstock 50th anniversary festival will be known as the Woodstock Music & Arts Fair 2019 and it will be held in Watkins Glen, New York. The event will take place between August 16 and 18 and it will reportedly feature some of the performers from the original festival, plus some new groups.

Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang told Rolling Stone that the event includes 40 performers who have already been booked for three stages, some of which are big-name headlines. However, it is unclear who these acts will be until tickets go on sale this coming February.