3D Systems (NYSE: DDD ) posted its quarterly results late today, raking in a strong revenue total and a narrower loss than it did in the year-ago quarter to help fuel its turnaround efforts, pushing DDD stock up more than 4% after the bell.

In its last quarter of its fiscal 2018, The Rock Hill, South Carolina-based 3D printer business amassed revenue of $180.7 million, edging 1.9% higher when compared to the $177.3 million from the year-ago quarter. The results were fueled by a year-over-year 17% pop in printer revenue, as well as a 113% sales increase in printer unit sales and a 16% rise in healthcare solutions.

3D Systems reported a loss of 4 cents per share for its fourth quarter, about half of its year-ago loss of 8 cents per share thanks in part to a $4.9 million tax benefit. On an adjusted basis, the company brought in earnings of 10 cents per share, including the tax benefit, which is twice its adjusted profit from the same period in 2017.

For its fiscal 2018, revenue gained 6.4% to $687.7 million, thanks in part to a 25% surge in printer sales, while printer unit sales skyrocketed 76% from 2017 to 2018. Full-year adjusted earnings were 15 cents per share, compared to a loss of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

DDD stock had been falling during regular trading hours Thursday as the company geared up to report its results, falling 0.8% by day’s end. Shares then surged about 4.5% after the bell for 3D Systems following a powerful fourth quarter.