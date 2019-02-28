Anheuser Busch News: BUD Stock Bubbles Higher on Better-Than-Expected Q4

Anheuser Busch news about the company’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 has BUD stock up on Thursday.

Anheuser Busch (NYSE: BUD ) reported earnings per share of $1.26 for the fourth quarter of the year. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of $1.24 from the same period of the year prior. It was also a boon to BUD stock by coming in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 94 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported by Anheuser Busch for the fourth quarter of 2018 comes in at $841 million. This is a drop from the company’s net income of $3.44 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Anheuser Busch also includes other operating income of $166 million for the fourth quarter of the year. The beer brewing company reported other operating income of $307 million during the same time last year.

The Anheuser Busch news release including its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 also has revenue coming in at $14.25 billion. This is down from the company’s revenue of $14.60 million reported in the fourth quarter of the previous year. However, it was still good news for BUD stock by beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $14.21 billion for the period.

Anheuser Busch also includes an outlook for the full year of 2019 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting strong revenue and EBITDA growth for the year.

BUD stock was up 5% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.