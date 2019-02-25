3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: DIS, KEYS, TSN >>> READ MORE
Monday Apple Rumors: AAPL May Not Have a 5G iPhone Until 2020

Warren Buffett isn't selling more AAPL shares

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumor mill today is news relating to a 5G iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Monday Apple Rumors: AAPL May Not Have a 5G iPhone Until 20205G iPhone: It doesn’t look like Apple will be releasing a 5G iPhone in 2019, reports Reuters. This is due to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) confirming that it won’t have its 5G modems ready for smartphones until 2020. Intel provides AAPL with its modems, which means that customers aren’t likely going to see a 5G iPhone come out until 2020. This will put it behind Samsung, which is launching a 5G smartphone this year.

Subscription Discounts: AAPL is going to let developers offer discounts on subscriptions soon, MacRumors notes. The company is working on a system that will allow developers to offer subscription discounts to previous customers. The idea is that this will let developers draw back in customers with cheaper prices. The new feature is expected to be available on apps for iOS, macOS, and tvOS.

Warren BuffettWarren Buffett says that he doesn’t have plans to sell more Apple stock soon, reports AppleInsider. This news comes after he unloaded some of his shares of AAPL stock late in 2018. While Buffett doesn’t have plans to sell anymore of the shares soon, he also notes that he isn’t looking to buy more right now either. Instead, he says he will consider buying more of the stock if its price drops.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
