Tuesday Apple Rumors: Patent Reveals Possible AirPods Charging Case Designs

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is an AirPods charging case patent . Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

AirPods Charging Case: A new patent reveals details of a possible AirPods charging case, reports AppleInsider. This patent shows off two ways the company may introduce inductive charging to the AirPods case. This includes through two round coils at the bottom of the case, or two long coils that cover a larger area. It is unknown if this design is what will be used in the AirPods wireless charging case that is rumored to be coming out in the near future.

iOS 12.2 Beta: The third iOS 12.2 beta for developers is now up for grabs, MacRumors notes. This new developer beta comes out roughly two weeks after the release of the second iOS 12.2 developer beta. It includes fixes for developers as they test out iOS 12.2 before its final release. Just like with the previous iOS 12.2 beta, there will likely be a public version that will go live in the next couple of days.

Hermes: Owners of the Apple Watch Hermes are getting a special surprise, reports 9to5Mac. This surprise are new gradient watch faces for the devices. These new watch faces will come out with watchOS 5.2, which is currently still in its beta. There will be two gradient watch face colors available in the update. One is pink and the other is blue.

