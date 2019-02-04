5 Top Stocks to Trade Tuesday Morning: CRON, NFLX, AMD ... >>> READ MORE
Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Selling Refurbished iPhone X

A new iOS 12.2 beta is out

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumor mill today is news of the company selling refurbished iPhone X devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Source: Apple

Refurbished iPhone X: Customers looking to save some money on the iPhone X can now buy it refurbished, reports AppleInsider. The tech company is now selling officially refurbished versions of the smartphone through its website. The devices start at $769, which saves customers $130 when compared to a new iPhone X. However, this is still more expensive than buying a new iPhone XR for $749.

iOS 12.2 Beta: There’s a new iOS 12.2 beta available for download, MacRumors notes. This is the second version of the iOS 12.2 beta that has been sent out to developers. Several changes and tweaks are coming in this update. This includes bringing the Apple News app to Canada for the first time. An update to the public version of the iOS 12.2 will likely come out of the next few days.

Ethernet Dongle: There’s a new dongle that will put an Ethernet port on an iPhone or iPad, reports 9to5Mac. This new dongle comes from Belkin and will cost customers $100. The dongle features both an Ethernet port, as well as a Lightning port to charge the device. It will work with iPhone and iPad devices that have a Lightning port. This means it won’t work with the 2018 iPad Pro.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
