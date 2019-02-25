Boston Market Recall: Frozen Meals May Contain Plastic, Glass

A Boston Market recall is in effect for one of the food brands frozen meals.

The reason behind the Boston Market recall is that foreign substances have been found in some of the frozen meals. The foreign substances in the frozen meals include glass and hard plastic.

The following is the item in the Boston Market recall.

Boston Market Home Style Meals Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty With BBQ Sauce & Mashed Potatoes — This is for the 14-oz. black cardboard box version of the meal. It includes a Best Buy and dates of 12/07/2019 lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 lot code 9024, or 02/15/2020 lot code 9046.

Customers can find the information, such as Best Buy dates, for the products in the Boston Market recall by checking its label. It’s also worth noting that the products included in the recall have an establishment number of EST. 18297.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Safety and Inspection Service notes that there have been no adverse events in connection to the recall. It is advising customers that own products in the recall to throw them away, or return them to the point of purchase.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says that the foreign material was specifically found in the pork rib patty that comes in the frozen meal. It was alerted to this issue on Feb. 22, 2019.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Boston Market recall.

