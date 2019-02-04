Chinese New Year 2019: 12 things to Know About the Year of the Pig

Tuesday marks the start of the Chinese New Year 2019 and its the Year of the Pig.

The following are a few things to know about the Year of the Pig.

When it comes to Yin and Yang, the pig is Yin.

This year’s pig is also part of the Earthly Branch and is connected to the hours of 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The different branches can result in different personalities for people born during Years of the Pig.

This means people born during the previous Year of the Pig aren’t expected to have the same personalities as those born during 2019.

People born during the Year of the Pig are seen to be realistic and and somewhat materialistic.

This makes sense as the pig’s fat face and large ears are believed to represent wealth.

However, this doesn’t mean that they spend money frivolously.

Instead, people born in the Year of the Pig will treat themselves from time to time.

This is especially true when it comes to forms of entertainment.

The aspects of people born during the Year of the Pig also vary depending on if they are male or female.

Men born during 2019 are expected to be optimistic, gentle and focused.

Women born during the Year of the Pig for 2019 are expected to be full of energy and often attend social gatherings.

