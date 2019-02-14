Coca-Cola Earnings: KO Stock Takes a Hit Following Its Q4 Report

Coca-Cola earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 has KO stock down on Thursday.

Let’s get right to it. A poor outlook for the full year of 2019 is likely what has Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO ) stock down today. The company is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from 1% below or above $2.08. That bad news for KO stock with Wall Street looking for earnings per share of $2.22 for the full year of 2018.

Coca-Cola’s outlook in its most recent earnings report also has the company expecting organic revenue growth of 4% for the full year of 2019. It is also expecting to deal with a 3% to 4% currency headwind for its comparable net revenues in 2019.

The poor outlook in the Coca-Cola earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 drags down otherwise solid results. This includes earnings per share for the quarter coming in at 43 cents. That’s above its earnings per share of 39 cents from the same time last year. It also matches Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate for the quarter.

The Coca-Cola earnings earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year also includes revenue of $7.06 billion. This is down from its revenue of $7.51 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017. However, it was still above analysts’ revenue estimate of $7.03 billion for the quarter, but that wasn’t able to stop KO stock from falling today.

KO stock was down 7% as of Thursday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.