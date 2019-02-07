Dunkin’ Brands Earnings: DNKN Stock Slides on Soft Sales

Dunkin’ Brands earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 has DNKN stock down on Thursday.

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN ) reported revenue of $319.60 million for the fourth quarter of the year. This is better than the company’s revenue of $314.90 million from the fourth quarter of 2017. Unfortunately for DNKN stock, it wasn’t able to reach Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $329.43 million for the period.

Dunkin’ Brands notes that it saw Dunkin’ comparable sales for the fourth quarter of 2018 remain flat in the U.S. It also mentions that Baskin-Robbins comparable sales in the country were down 3.7% when compared to the same period of the year prior. DNKN notes that customers were spending more during the quarter, but that there was less traffic as well.

The Dunkin’ Brands earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 also includes earnings per share of 68 cents. This is an increase over its earnings per share of 64 cents from the same time last year. It also comes in above analysts’ earnings per share estimate of 61 cents for the quarter, but was unable to keep DNKN stock from falling today.

Net income reported in the Dunkin’ Brands earnings release for the fourth quarter of the year comes in at $53.20 million. This is a drop from the company’s net income of $134.70 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

DNKN stock was down 5% as of Thursday afternoon, but is up 9% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.