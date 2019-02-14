Is Presidents’ Day a federal holiday 2019?

Also known as George Washington’s birthday — which took place on Feb. 22 — Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday that is celebrated on the third Monday of every February every year. And while it is technically a holiday observed around the U.S., most businesses often remain open for the day throughout the course of the day.

In fact, there are many businesses in the retail industry such as grocery stores, hardware stores and perhaps even some of your local stores that hold sales on the day. Most delivery services have a regular service throughout the course of the day, expect for the Post office.

Nevertheless, not all public transit systems operate on a regular schedule so make sure to look those up for wherever you are. If you are a student, keep tabs on what is going on at your institution on this year’s Presidents’ Day, which will be on Monday, Feb. 18.

In fact, some schools might even close for all of next week in observance of the day for a mid-winter recess. Some states such as Indiana observe the birthday holiday in December. Presidents’ Day technically honors the life and work of our first president in George Washington, but it’s become bigger than that as it also honors some other past presidents of the states.